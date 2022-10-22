Time and again we have seen Jaya Bachchan lashing out at paps for clicking her at different events. The yesteryear actress often makes headlines for her rude behaviour towards paps that leave netizens trolling her left right and centre. Recently, a video of her telling paps ‘I hope you double and fall’ to paps had surfaced on the web drawing flak.

In the viral video, the politician was seen walking in a mall with her granddaughter Navya where she mocked the shutterbugs for clicking her.

Now recently actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan appeared on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show ‘What The Hell Navya’, where she opened up about her hatred towards paparazzi. She told Navya that she doesn’t like people who interfere in their personal lives. She told Navya, “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”

Jaya Bachchan further added, “I don’t mind if you talk about my work and say she is a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she is not looking nice because it is a visual medium. But the rest, I do mind. You have no business to sit on personal judgment of my character. You are interfering in my life. I am walking somewhere and you are taking my picture, why bhai, am I not a human being?”

The veteran actress further questioned her freedom. She added, “The thing is they edit. What they take and what they put are different things. So, you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?”

Soon after Jaya Bachchan’s video had surfaced on the web, internet sensation Uorfi Javed slammed her for saying, ‘I hope you double and fall’ to paps. Taking to Insta story, she had written, “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Jaya Bachchan’s statement on her hatred? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

