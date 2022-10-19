Jaya Bachchan never misses an opportunity to make headlines every single time she makes a public appearance. She’s brutally honest and candid and hates getting clicked by paparazzi and is often trolled by netizens for her rude behaviour towards them. Recently, she made a comment on a paparazzo which didn’t go well with the audiences including actress Uorfi Javed who took to her Instagram account and slammed the veteran actress. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Jaya broke her silence on being labelled as ‘chidchidi’ and ‘short-tempered’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jaya happens to be the wife of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and mother of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Recently, the veteran actress appeared at the airport with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and told a pap, “Hope you double and fall.” Now, this for obvious reasons didn’t sit well with the netizens who slammed her for her impolite behaviour.

Back in 2004, during an interview with Guftagoo, Jaya Bachchan broke her silence on being labelled as ‘chidchidi’ and ‘short-tempered’ and said, “How do I answer this. I don’t have patience for stupidity. If you tell me something where I can learn something or you’re giving me some knowledge, you will never feel that I am ‘chidchidi’– I am finicky yes, but not chidchidi. I get angry because people waste my time. I cannot suffer foolishness.”

Jaya Bachchan also spoke about how her husband Amitabh Bachchan calls her a ‘reactionary’ person and said, “I am more of a impulsive person. I react. My husband says ‘You are a very reactionary’ person—I don’t know if it is childish, I am spontaneous. I just know that if you do something in front of me, I’ll react spontaneously, there is never a planned response. I can’t plan like that, and neither do I ever intend to.”

On the work front, Jaya will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

