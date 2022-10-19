Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’ with her two very handsome co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Recently, she attended the song launch of her film and wore a s*xy mini latex one-shoulder dress and stole the show with her glam quotient. Not just that, the beauty was also seen grooving with Sid and Ishaan on bhangra beats and the video of the same is going viral on social media and netizens are now reacting to it while trolling the beauty. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina is super popular on social media with over 67 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to fans. We specially adore her PDA with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and their mushy pictures never misses an opportunity to give ‘couple goals’ to their fans on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Katrina Kaif wore a black coloured mini latex one-shoulder dress and styled it with a sleek high ponytail and matching heels. She donned her signature subtle glam including soft smokey eyes and nude lips to finish off the look.

Take a look at her pictures and videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “She lost her charm.” Another user commented, “Katrina should do roles according to her age now she is almost 40 and behaving like 20s” A third user commented, “If she gets anymore fillers done she’ll look like that mask from SAW”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Katrina Kaif for her latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Diwali 2022: From Elegant Cannes Sarees To Chic Shararas, Steal Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Other Celeb Looks Of These Divas For The Festival!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram