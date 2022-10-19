The Cordelia Cruise drug case left many flabbergasted as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was one of the accused. The star kid was arrested along with 15 others and had to spend almost a month in jail. The biggest shocker was him getting a clean chit after all the hardships. Now, KRK is reacting to the entire row and wants govt. and media to compensate him. Scroll below for details.

There were irregularities and lapses that were found in the investigation carried by Sameer Wankhede and team. As many as 7-8 officers were accused of illegal arrests and extortion, which led to an internal NCB vigilance committee conduct a probe.

NCB vigilance committee has now shared a 3,000 page charge sheet against those officers over their irregularities not just in Aryan Khan but 2-3 other cases as well. It is now being said that Aryan Khan may have been targeted as they found evidence of ‘selective treatment’ in the case.

Self-proclaimed critic KRK has now come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. He tweeted, “According to Internal investigation of #NCB #AryanKhan was framed in a fake case. So now every shameless media house should say officially sorry to Aryan for doing his media trial. Even Government should give him compensation for keeping him in jail for 28 days without any crime.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK below:

According to Internal investigation of #NCB #AryanKhan was framed in a fake case. So now every shameless media house should say officially sorry to Aryan for doing his media trial. Even Government should give him compensation for keeping him in jail for 28 days without any crime. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan recently broke her silence on the tough time Shah Rukh Khan and family faced during Aryan Khan arrest. She shared on Koffee With Karan, “I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.”

