While the rumors of ‘all is not well’ between the director-actor duo Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan has been floating around, the audience has been keeping an eye on receiving more information about the same. Amid all the speculations, the director has come up with a clarification on the same and normalized the unnecessary talks about the floating rumors.

Advait and Aamir have paved a long path together in the film industry. While the rumour of their friendship getting affected has startled the masses, the director has come up with a statement while putting a stop to all the false rumours.

While sharing a clarification statement on the same, the Laal Singh Chaddha director shared a picture capturing fun moments of his and Aamir Khan’s friendship. While adding a note on his social media, Advait Chandan wrote, “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. ❤️ #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha”

Check out Advait Chandan’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have given phenomenal hits like Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo has entertained the audience with their amazing craft and now as the director has put relief on his fallout with Aamir, we would surely want to see them coming together for yet another project.

