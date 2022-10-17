Amitabh Bachchan is called the ‘megastar’ of the Bollywood industry for a reason. At the age of 80, the ‘Shahenshah’ of B-town is still ruling the hearts of his fans across the globe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Big B gave his ‘Best Actor’ award to Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt in 1991 for his terrific performance in ‘Hum’. Not just that, he also delivered a heartwarming speech on the stage winning hearts of many with his gesture. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This incident happened during Filmfare Awards in 1991, where senior Bachchan gave his award to Aamir and Sanjay and behaved as an absolute gentleman as always. He was nominated among Aamir Khan for his film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Anil Kapoor for Lamhe, Dilip Kumar for Saudagar and Sanjay Dutt for Saajan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dimple Kapadia along with legendary actor Raj Kumar was on the stage and presented the award to Amitabh Bachchan. A year prior to that, Big B won ‘Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award’ and also mentioned it in his speech.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “I was very honoured to have got that. I thought once I received that, it should be the end of any future awards. But the theme for today’s ceremony is the brave new face and I don’t see how I fall in either of those two categories. I am neither brave nor is my face new. Since the theme of today’s function is for the future, for the new. I would like to share this award with my colleagues of the future, Mr Sanjay Dutt and Aamir. I will be grateful if they come on stage with me and share.”

Now Aamir Khan wasn’t there at the moment but Sanjay Dutt was a sport to come on the stage and receive the trophy from the megastar. That’s such a heartwarming gesture by senior Bachchan and that’s why his fans love and adore him so much.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan giving away his ‘best actor’ award to Aamir and Sanjay? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Make Bollywood Fans Demand A Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone Reunion Post Ranbir Kapoor Drama: “Alia Is The Hailey Of That Situation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram