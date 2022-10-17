The social media is going gaga over a recent meet up between two most influential personalities across the globe and it’s none other than Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. The two met at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala event and posed together for the pictures which are now going crazy viral on the internet. Amid the same, Bollywood fans can’t keep calm and are reacting to this picture comparing it to a parallel universe where they demand Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s reunion post Ranbir Kapoor’s drama in their lives while also labelling Alia Bhatt as ‘Hailey’ in this situation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

On October 15th, 2022, celebrities including Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, and Lily Collins attended the prestigious event where Sel and Hailey met each other and also posed happily for the pictures putting their alleged feud to an end.

Now coming back to the topic, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s picture together has been making the buzz on social media and has finally entered the chat on Reddit. A user named Bollywood Gossip Hub shared a pic of Sel and Hailey with a caption that read, “Kat- Alia-DP. when?? 😛 #BollywoodParallels”.

Reacting to the picture, a user on Reddit commented, “What Kat-DP pose like this together? Did Alia-Kat hangout post their weddings?? I guess a pic of them together now will break the internet just like it’s happening in context of Selena-Hailey.” Another user commented, “Cause Alia is the Hailey of that situation.” A third user commented, “I wanna see Kat/DP/Anushka together in a film!!”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s recent reunion picture and Bollywood fans bringing Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the drama? Tell us in the comments below.

