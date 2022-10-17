Taapsee Pannu is amongst rare celebrity who never minces with her words. A recent showdown was witnessed when the actress got in a feud with a media person who told her they were waiting for hours to click her picture. Paparazzi seem to have taken a dig at her over the last incident. Scroll below to know how she reacted!

Last night was a starry one as Ayushmann Khurrana held a Diwali bash. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and Rajkummar Rao were among other celebrities who were part of the celebrations.

Taapsee Pannu was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at the event. The actress was dressed in a red saree and paired it with huge chandbaali earrings. She held a gift in her hands as she interacted with the media persons. Twist in the tale came when a member of the videographers said, “Aaj chillana mat!”

Taapsee Pannu was visibly taken aback by the comment made by the paparazzi. She was quick to hit back, “Aap aisi harkat nahi karoge, toh nahi chaliaungi” with a sarcastic smile. Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. While many called out the person behind the camera, some even called the actress ‘Jaya Bachchan lite’.

A user wrote, “Media wale ko yahi sahi krti h…ye media wale km faltu nhi h.”

Another commented, “Kya samjti hai khud ko be chal……..”

“Haha tmlog v siyane ho haa ..tont maar hi diya,” wrote another.

A comment read, “have seen her worst side.no matter how much she behaves fake she is exposed now. Ghamndi aur insensitive.”

“jaya bachchan ki muh bola beti,” wrote a user.

Another termed Taapsee Pannu, “Jaya Bachchan lite”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

