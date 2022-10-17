Godfather was expected to bring back Chiranjeevi in the box office game after back-to-back failures. Sadly, things have turned out to be miserable yet again for the legendary actor. The verdict for the film is out now and it’s a theatrical flop. Keep reading to know more about it.

Chiranjeevi is struggling hard to get in touch and make a smashing comeback. His last theatrical success was Khaidi No. 150, which was released in 2017. Since then, the actor is finding it hard to deliver box office success. His Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tanked due to its heavy costs, while this year’s release Acharya turned out to be a disaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about Godfather, the film was expected to turn the fortunes for Chiranjeevi. Even though the film didn’t take opening as per the megastar’s standards, it saw a positive trend over the weekend and word-of-mouth too was decent among the masses. One thought it to be a success story as theatrical rights were sold at a reasonable price. However, nothing is working in the veteran’s favour in the current dry spell.

Godfather has completed 12 days in theatres and sunk down completely by making only 72 crores* nett (Telugu and Hindi) at the box office. The film went below the 1 crore mark last Friday. Though it witnessed growth on Saturday and Sunday, the worse will be seen today. It’s not a complete washout but still incurs losses for the distributors.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi next i.e. Mega 154 (working title) is slated to release on Sankranthi next year. It is said to be in a clash with Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Confirms Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Wedding On Bigg Boss 16, Teases Him “Shaadi Mubarak Ho, Kitna Kiara (Pyara) Decision…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram