Popular Telugu star Vishnu Manchu has trashed rumours that claimed he had come down heavily on the teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Posting the picture of a rumour being spread, Vishnu on his timeline called it ‘fake news’.

Vishnu Manchu, according to rumours being spread, had allegedly said that he felt cheated by the makers of Adipurush and actor Prabhas.

“You got to prepare the audience. The visuals of Adipurush teaser look cartoonish. If you don’t prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get,” memes put out by rumour mongers quoted Vishnu Manchu as having said.

Trashing all these rumours, actor Vishnu Manchu quoted a rumour meme and said, “Fake News! As expected, some item raja trying to spread negative news just before ‘Ginna’ release! I want nothing but the best for my darling brother Prabhas.”

Ginna, which is gearing up for release shortly, has been directed by Surya and features Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the lead.

