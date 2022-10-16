Akshay Kumar received a lot of backlash over his controversial endorsement promoting a gutka brand. Yes, we’re talking about the Vimal commercial that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. While the superstar had to step down as an ambassador, it was Kartik Aaryan who was initially offered a lucrative deal but he rejected it. Scroll below for all the details.

For the longest time, Akshay has been associated with all things healthy. His lifestyle is an inspiration to many who wish to take the fitness route. A massive uproar was witnessed when the superstar associated himself with Vimal. While Ajay Devgn defended him with ‘to each its own’ policy, continuous backlash led to Akki stepping down as an ambassador. He also shared a public apology to his social media platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Times Of India, it was the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor who was first offered the Gutka ad. “Then they wanted to bring in a third A-lister, this time a much younger superstar. So they offered Kartik Aaryan close to Rs 15 crores to join Devgn and SRK. Kartik’s response was an absolute no. Only then did the makers go to Akshay Kumar,” reveals their source.

It is being said that this isn’t the first time that Kartik Aaryan has rejected a pan masala brand. Earlier too, he was offered whopping 8-9 crores but chose to be a rather responsible citizen. Well, it indeed was a safe choice as we all know what Akshay Kumar went through.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ram Setu. The film is set to witness a grand box office clash with Ajay Devgn led Thank God.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shehzada. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Is Husband Goals Yet Another Day As He Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast, Katrina Kaif Reveals, “He Wouldn’t Have Let Me Do It Alone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram