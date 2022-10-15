Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the hottest jodi around. They are setting couple goals for everyone in the country. Recently, the married couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and Katrina posted pictures from the event. But it has now come to light that Vicky Kaushal too surprised her with a sweet gesture during the event. Read on to know the details!

This was Katrina and Vicky’s first Karwa Chauth together and his parents Veena and Sham Kaushal were with them for the occasion. The duo tied the knot in Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

In a Pinkvilla interview, Katrina Kaif revealed that Vicky Kaushal too held a fast for her. She said, “I was hungry. (laughs) I have to report to you… everyone had, I mean… all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what it’s expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like ‘I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry!’”

Katrina Kaif then surprised everyone by saying, “But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn’t… I’m sure he wouldn’t have (let me do it alone), and he didn’t even… it’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely.”

Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, he is set to star in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s next untitled rom-com film.

Next up for Katrina Kaif is Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with everyone’s Bhai, Salman Khan. But before that comes Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which will release on November 4 this year.

What did you think about Vicky fasting for Kat? Isn’t it cool and modern?

