Disha Parmar, who rose to fame with TV show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved actresses on Indian Television. The diva got married to singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya last year. The couple has been painting the town and Instagram red with their lovey-dovey pictures. Recently, the couple celebrated their 2nd Karwa Chauth and the video has already taken the web by storm.

For the unversed, after being in a relationship for a long time, Rahul proposed to Disha on the National TV and then got married in July 2021.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrated Karwa Chauth, which was yesterday i.e., on October 13, and shared a video from the puja on social media. However, the clip has taken the web by storm for some cute reasons. The now-viral video opens with Disha Parmar seeing her husband through sieve as per the custom while he looks at her with love-filled eyes. The singer has left the internet melting when he touches his wife’s feet after she touches his.

Captioning the video Mr and Mrs Vaidya wrote, “Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth.” Watch the video below:

Soon after the video went viral, netizen couldn’t help but shower all the love on them. A comment read, “My whole heart! The way she touched his feet, Rahul did too! It’s about being equals, that’s how beautiful my Dishul is (red heart).” While another said, “So touching and so pretty you both compliment each other……god bless you and wish you a very happy married life…..stay blessed and stay together.”

For the occasion, Disha Parmar looked stunning in a red kurta set while Rahul Vaidya complemented his wife by wearing a white shirt paired with denim.

