Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows currently airing on national television. People love to watch drama, controversies, and games. However, in the latest 16th season of Bigg Boss, we are witnessing top-notch drama in every single episode. And now, in a recent turn of events, we can see a nasty relationship is building up between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Soundarya Sharma. Read below to know more.

A while back, Soundarya had passed a nasty comment on Priyanka. For those who don’t know, in the latest episodes, the audience witnessed a war of words between Soundarya Sharma and the alleged couple, Priyanka & Ankit Gupta. She can be heard saying, “Ankit ki maa apna gala daba legi, agar ye bahu ban kar unke ghar jayegi toh. Main sach bata rahi hu, Ankit ki maa khuun ke aasu roone wali hain.”

Now, Salman Khan who is the host of Bigg Boss 16, exposed her remark on national television, and a nasty fight can be seen breaking out in between Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. A viral video clip has surfaced on the internet, and Twitteratti came in support of Priyanka and slammed Soundarya brutally.

STAY STRONG PRIYANKIT SHAME ON U SAUNDARYA AND THE CHUGLI GANG URF NIMRIT N GAUTAM WHO WERE THERE THAT DAY. LOSERS.#priyankit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #Ankitgupta #BiggBoss16pic.twitter.com/q1dFLMo0HK — 𝐃 𝐑 𝐈 𝐒 𝐇 𝐓 𝐈 ♡ (Team Priyankit) (@DRISHTI_TWEETS) October 13, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user wrote in the caption, “STAY STRONG PRIYANKIT SHAME ON U SAUNDARYA AND THE CHUGLI GANG URF NIMRIT N GAUTAM WHO WERE THERE THAT DAY. LOSERS.” On the same video, other users also commented blaming Soundarya Sharma. One of them wrote, “Shameless woman who has her head stuck in a fake love triangle is purely jealous of our queen!! She won’t be liked by the 2 players mums either One n only powerful couple rock #priyankit𓃵 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta.”

Another one commented, “Soundarya has class still arguing with her instead of saying sorry.. Kamal hai didi.. nd nimrit smiling face”, while another Twitteratti penned, “And the funniest part is she didn’t even had a little bit of guilt on her face after saying so much on national television about another girl. And if that’s ur class soundarya then ur a very cheap person”. Check out other reactions:

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta have a massive fanbase who love and admire their chemistry. Ever since their news to be on Bigg Boss 16 hit the headlines, their fans have been waiting for them to watch it on national TV.

What are your thoughts about the nasty fight between Priyanka and Soundarya? Let us know in the comments!

