Bigg Boss 16 is here and so is the pool of controversies. The makers have brought about a lot of twists this season, starting from captaincy to the wake-up alarm. And just within a few weeks, Sumbul Toqueer’s father is already on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage alongside Salman Khan. Scroll below to know all he said to Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in anger.

There had been a lot of noise about Shalin and Sumbul during the initiation of the show. The two seemed to be bonding quite well and rumours of romance had already sparked. However, soon after, we saw the growing closeness with Tina Datta and now they are often seen talking behind Toqueer’s back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans all over social media have been debating about Sumbul Toqueer’s innocence and how she should already play an individual game rather than relying on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Adding to it all, the Imlie actress’ father reprimanded the duo for ill-treating his daughter.

In an official video shared by Colors, Sumbul Toqueer’s father was seen standing alongside Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 16 stage and could be seen talking to the housemates via the TV screen. “Jitni pure hearted tum ho na, usse mai dar gaya hu. Dekhlo duniya kaisi hai” (I am scared for you after seeing how pure-hearted you are. You need to see how cruel the world is).

He then goes onto address Shalin Bhanot and says, “Tumne uska tamasha bana diya hai. Mujhe umeed bhi nai thi aapse ki aap is tarah ki harkat karoge.”

“Sumbul tum dekh rahi ho tumhe kis tarah use kia jaa raha hai. Jo chize ho rahi hai wo bohot hurt kar rahi hai mujhe,” he concluded.

Sumbul ke pitaji ne li Shalin ki class, kya samajh paayegi ek beti apne pita ke dil ki aawaaz? 🥺 Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eKO8zljR0y — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 13, 2022

Let’s see if Sumbul Toqueer learns her lesson and dissociates from Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 16 updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan To Be Ousted ‘Within A Week’? Source Reveals ‘Situation Is Very Delicate For Salman Khan” Owing To His Relationship With Farah Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram