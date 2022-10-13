It’s not even 15 days that the controversial Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on our screens. While it makes the headlines for the drama in the house, it is also in the news for Sajid Khan – who was accused in the #MeToo movement, and his participation in the reality show. Many have been demanding Farah Kahn’s brother be removed from BB.

From celebrities like Sherlyn Chopra, Sona Mohapatra, Urfi Javed, Saloni Chopra and more slamming the makers for taking him on the show to Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal writing to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur – many have been demanding he be removed from the show.

Now as per a recent ETimes report, sources close to the happening in Bigg Boss 16 have indicated that Sajid Khan will be out of the controversial reality show “within a week.” The insider also stated that the show’s host, superstar Salman Khan – who is known to have huge clout over the show’s content, has also acquiesced to the demand.

Talking about Sajid Khan’s being a part of the show, a close friend of Salman Khan told the portal, “The situation is very delicate for Salman, as he is very close to Sajid’s sister Farah Khan. She requested Salman to help, which he did in good faith little knowing that it would backfire so badly.”

For the unversed, Sajid has been accused by over 10 women of s*xual harassment – flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him n*de pictures and watching p*rn in front of women, during the #MeToo movement in India. Sherlyn Chopra, one of the victims who accused the filmmaker of s*xual misconduct, in a recently held press spoke about an incident in 2005 when the filmmaker flashed his private part and asked her to, “touch, feel and rate it.”

