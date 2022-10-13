Bigg Boss’ 16th edition kick-started early this month and has somehow managed to keep viewers hooked to their TV sets till now. Apart from the internal fights and the show has also been making headlines owing to its one of the controversial contestant Sajid Khan. Ever since the filmmaker has entered the house, netizens and even DCW has sought his removal from the show.

The Humshakal’s director has been accused of #MeToo and actresses who have accused him of se*ual misconduct, have even come to the forefront to react to his return to TV.

Coming back, Bigg Boss 16 is currently seeing budding friendships, blooming love and the start of enmity. Recently, we saw Shalin Bhanot expressing his feelings for his co-contestant Tina Datta. In the recent episode we saw the actor opening up about his marriage and former wife Dalljiet Kaur saying that he and his ex-wife are still best of friends. But looks like, his latest statement hasn’t gone down well with the actress.

Taking to Twitter, Dalljiet Kaur has reacted to his claim of them being ‘best friends’ to Tina Datta. Reacting to his claims, Kaur said “No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u.”

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

Writing in her favour, a netizens wrote, “Aapko Salute hai Dalljet … jisko pura desh 12 day’s jhel nahi saka sab nafrat karne lage aapne kaise iss insan ko jhela… Truly strong word is so small for you dear…. Hope future me Iss psychopath ka saya bhi aap pe na pade.” While another said, “Thats our strongest @kaur_dalljiet giving befitting reply loud & clear with a bang. Standing up for the right thing. The women who suffered any kind abuse or faced domestic violence have so much to learn from you. We are with you. More power to you.”

Reportedly, Shalin Bhanot and Dilljeit Kaur ended their marriage on an ugly note.

