Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues its run and climbs past familiar titles, pushing Tom Cruise closer to another box office milestone. The film, despite releasing well before some of its current competitors, has managed to stand firm against this summer’s lineup of heavyweight blockbusters, including Brad Pitt’s F1.

Now, Cruise’s final mission as Ethan Hunt has outpaced Pitt’s older action hit Mr. and Mrs. Smith ($186 M) at the domestic box office, earning $187.5 M, per Box Office Mojo, quietly slipping ahead in all-time rankings as its theater count slowly drops.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Numbers

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, sitting on a $187.5 million domestic haul, about a third of its $563.5 million global total, keeps bringing in steady numbers. Even on its sixth Monday, it added another $645 K. That was enough to bump it to the 283rd spot in the all-time domestic charts, pushing Mr. and Mrs. Smith down a notch, per Collider.

Domestic – $187.5m

International – $376m

Total – $563.5m

If Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues at its current pace, with last weekend alone bringing in over $4 million, it might push toward the 273rd position. That climb would mean passing films like Thunderbolts ($189m), and Gladiator ($187.7m) at the domestic level. At the global box office, it’s already left Gladiator behind, which has a collection of $465.5.

2025 Summer Blockbusters Compete For Screens

Summer 2025 is packed with films battling for attention. Alongside Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1, there’s the horror spin-off Final Destination: Bloodlines, Ballerina from the John Wick universe, and Karate Kid: Legends. These titles are gradually wrapping up their runs. Meanwhile, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake is still drawing crowds, 28 Years Later continues to scare up revenue, and Pixar’s Elio holds family audiences, even though Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon remake is currently leading that race.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is still in theaters, continuing to fight for every spot on the ladder.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

