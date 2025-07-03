How to Train Your Dragon has done something impressive. The new live-action version, based on DreamWorks’ popular animated movie, has now earned $463 million around the world and that means it’s passed National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which made $459 million during its run. It also puts Dragon among the 300 biggest movies ever made in terms of global earnings.

Both How to Train Your Dragon and National Treasure 2 share similar storytelling and thematic elements, which include protagonists’ journeys on a quest filled with obstacles and growth as well as a focus on teamwork and friendship.

How To Train Your Dragon As National Treasure: Book of Secrets: Box Office Summary

As of now, How to Train Your Dragon has earned almost $208m in the US and $255m from the international market, per Box Office Mojo.

Domestic – $207.7m

International – $255.8m

Total – $463.5m

National Treasure: Book of Secrets, on the other hand, was released in 2007 and had a more impressive domestic box office run, with a collection of $219m, per Box Office Mojo.

Domestic – $219.9m

International – $239.2m

Total – $459.2m

Prepare for the ride of your life 🐉 #HowToTrainYourDragon is now playing in theaters. pic.twitter.com/TGpoWSBIK2 — #HowToTrainYourDragon (@HTTYDragon) June 20, 2025

Director Dean DeBlois Could Break Franchise Records Again

How to Train Your Dragon’s new version landed in theaters a few weeks ago, and it’s been doing well with both fans and critics. Audiences have given it a strong 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics came in with a decent 77%. The movie with a budget of $150m is the first live-action adaptation of any DreamWorks Animation title, and a sequel is already being planned, Collider reports.

Dean DeBlois returned to direct, and it looks like the film might pass the original animated version by this weekend. If it keeps going strong, it could even challenge the second movie’s record, which stands at over $600 million.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Box Office Summary (per Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $177m

International – $444.5m

Total – $621.5m

Live-Action Remakes Remain A Big Trend In Hollywood

Dragon’s success also follows a trend that’s grown over the years, which is remaking animated movies in live-action. Disney has had its share of big wins in this space, like Lilo & Stitch, which earned more than $949 million. But not all of them hit a home run. Snow White, for example, made around $206 million, which didn’t even cover what it cost to make.

