South film industry popular couple Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth made headlines earlier this year when they announced their separation on Instagram. The two had tied the nuptial knot in 2004 and are parents to two kids, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Both stars took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a long note expressing their feelings about their separation note and asking people to give them privacy to deal with this. Nearly 10 months after their announcement, fans of the star couple have a reason to celebrate.

As per the latest report from Tollywood.net, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth seem to have decided to take a step back from their divorce. Reportedly, both of their families had a meeting at Superstar Rajinikanth’s residence, where it was decided that the couple should try to make things work and sort out their marriage issues. However, it is worth pointing out that there’s no official statement from either of them.

Several news reports claimed their wedding hit a rough patch due to their hectic work schedule. It was noted that The Gray Man actor is a workaholic and it took a toll on his family life.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth on January 18 shared a statement that read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen bilingual drama Vaathi which is set to release on 2nd December this year. The versatile star will play a teacher in the movie which is helmed by director Venky Atluri.

