Rajinikanth’s Daughter Aishwarya Beefs Up With Pride As Thalaiva Becomes A ‘High & Prompt Tax Payer" Of India

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the elder daughter of Tamil film star Rajinikanth, has thanked the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring her dad on the occasion of Income Tax Day.

Advertisement

Every year, the Income Tax department celebrates July 24 as Income Tax Day.

Advertisement

This year, Aishwarya Rajinikanth received the honour on behalf of her father Rajinikanth from the Income Tax department.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Aishwarya Rajinikanth said: “Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer. Many thanks to the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on Income Tax Day 2022 #onbehalfofmyfather.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also posted a series of pictures of the event, including one of her receiving a citation on behalf of her dad from the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Congratulations to Thalaiva Rajinikanth.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rajinikanth posing with the superstar’s honour? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Car Collection: From Owning Rs 1 Crore Worth Volvo XC 90 To Ford Mustang At Rs 74.61 Lakh, Liger Star’s Definition Of Luxury Screams Royalty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram