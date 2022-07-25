Allu Arjun became a national sensation with Pushpa: The Rise and looks like hype around the film is far from over even today. There have been several discussions on social media about when the second part, Pushpa: The Rule will hit the theatres and finally, we have found little something on it. According to a recent report, the movie has already been given a release date; sadly, it is not going to release this year. Keep reading to find out more about Pushpa 2.

For the unversed, the action-drama film hit the theatres in December last year and unexpectedly took over the box office, not just in the south but also in the Hindi belt. The film has been directed by Sukumar and features actors like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Apart from the intriguing storyline and promising performances, the songs from this movie were also a huge hit amongst the moviegoers.

According to the most recent report by filmyfocus.com, a bunch of interesting details have been revealed about Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2 and it is sure to leave you hungry for more. Firstly, the movie will allegedly release ten different languages and this includes Hindi, English, and a bunch of foreign languages to reach an international audience.

The same report suggests that Pushpa 2 makers are planning to have the release date in August next year but the date has not yet been revealed. None of these claims have been confirmed yet but if it is true, the wait is going to be long. In terms of plot, Pushpa 2 is expected to have a longer role for Fahadh Faasil and his clash with Allu Arjun will be one of the highlights.

What do you think about this major Pushpa 2 update? Let us know in the comments.

