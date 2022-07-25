After making a name for himself in the Telugu industry, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make a big pan-Indian debut with Liger. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is also his Bollywood debut as it’s a bilingual film (Hindi and Telegu). Being in news for all the right reasons, the upcoming biggie is now roaring with its pre-release business.

The upcoming sports drama will introduce Vijay into a pan-India scene and is said to enjoy the craze due to Arjun Reddy’s newfound fame in the Hindi market. Even before making it to the big screen with his upcoming release, the actor is already enjoying ever rising fan following, especially among females. Overall, there’s excitement in the air!

With good pre-release buzz with exactly one month to go, Liger is in hot demand among distributors and exhibitors. The latest we hear is that the theatrical rights for the Telugu version of the film are bought for a record-breaking price. Renowned distributor Warangal Srinu has reportedly acquired theatrical rights of the Telugu version for a whopping 72 crores, which is the highest-ever for a Vijay Deverakonda film. He is said to be very confident that the film will bring in some terrific numbers.

Helmed by renowned Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson in key roles. The film is slated to release on 25th August in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, with boxing legend Mike Tyson appearing in an extended cameo in the Liger, Vijay Deverakonda said his mother was very worried and thought that the former world heavyweight champion might just injure her son.

He said, “Yes, my mother was quite worried that Mike Tyson might break my bones and what not! She prayed a lot and put ‘vibhuti’ on my forehead for my protection,” while speaking at the trailer launch.

