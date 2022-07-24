Shiney Ahuja, the man who won the best debut award for his performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2006) and starred in films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more – was in the eye of a controversy in 2009. This was because his maid had accused him of r*ping her. However, do you know she later backed away from the statement?

Advertisement

For the unversed, in June 2009, Ahuja was arrested on charges of r*ping, detaining, and threatening his then-19-year-old domestic servant. The actor was booked under Section 376 (r*pe), and Section 506 (threat to kill) of the Indian Penal Code. But nearly 2 years later, recanted on her testimony. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

As per several media reports of the time, Shiney Ahuja’s maid – who was still in her teens, accused the actor of not only r*ping her but also detaining her here and threatening her. This led to the actor – who was said to have the potential to make it big in Bollywood, losing projects and no one wanted to be associated with him.

The actor finally got a handful of projects once his maid made a roundabout and said in court that she was never r*ped by Shiney Ahuja. You read that right. In 2011, the victim went back on her testimony and told the court that she was never r*ped. However, the judge believed that the maid falsely testified under pressure and, in 2011, Ahuja was sentenced to seven years of prison.

The court, while delivering the verdict on March 30, said “Stern action can be taken against the maid and a show-cause notice issued to her as to why no action should be taken for having filed a false report.” Shiney in his defence said he was falsely implicated.

In the years that followed the hearing, the actor was seen in just three films – Ghost (2012), Har Pal (still to release) and Welcome Back (2015).

For more news and updates from the entertainment world stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Gets Rewarded With A Samman Patra By Income Tax Department As He Becomes The Highest Taxpaying Hindi Actor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram