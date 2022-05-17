Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian is sentenced to jail for eight years after she and her Taekwondo master-husband, Victor Marke, s*xually abused several underaged girls. Her husband has been sentenced to fourteen years. The actress appeared in the 2016 prequel of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of the Zealots.

Almost a week ago, Zara hit the headlines over allegations of multiple charges of child s*x abuse in a British court. As per many reports, she was convicted of 14 counts, with her 59-year-old husband convicted of 18. It is also said that all the incidents occurred between December 2005 and December 2008.

Now, according to BBC News, the Doctor Strange star and her husband have been found guilty. Both of them are facing years and years of imprisonment. The judgment was passed by Judge Mark Watson, who told the couple that he believed the start of the s*xual abuse of the joint victim had been pre-planned. He also said that Zara Phythian’s husband was a “driving force behind the abuse.”

Watson went so far as to state that Victor Marke had groomed Zara Phythian into committing that sort of abuse. “Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age,” the Judge said.

As per the outlet, the Doctor Strange actress offered the victim alcohol before making her perform a s*x act on her partner. The first victim’s interview was also played in the court. “I knew it was wrong, but I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything,” she said in the recording.

Zara Phythian had denied all the allegations previously until she and Marke were found guilty. While the Judge appreciated the victims coming out and showing courage through speaking about their ordeal.

