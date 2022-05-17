Julia Fox has come out in support of Amber Heard during the ongoing Johnny Depp case. Ever since the $50 million defamation case started, people have sided with either Heard or Depp. Not just fans but celebrities as well. This includes Robert Downey Jr, Jason Momoa, Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Barkin, Howard Stern, and more.

The trial, which was on a break for a week, has commenced again. JD and Heard are back in the courtroom with new details spilling out. During the short break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor travelled to the UK to spend some time with his friends.

Meanwhile, as the trial begins again, a comment by Julia Fox over the accusations of Amber Heard being abusive to Johnny Depp is going viral. After commenting on what seems like an Instagram post about the case, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of what Kanye West’s ex said.

“She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially,” Julia Fox wrote. This instantly sparked a debate amongst the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans.

julia fox really said with her whole chest that even though amber heard hit johnny depp, it wasn’t abuse because she was 25??? pic.twitter.com/CDDvpkHd2X — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) May 14, 2022

“According to Julia Fox, women can’t be abusive when they’re 25. What a VILE thing it is,” wrote one user in support of JD.

“Julia Fox made the only argument that can be made in Amber Heard’s defense, and it’s a valid one. No abuser in this scenario, just two toxic people who have ruined their futures,” wrote another in support of the Aquaman actress.

Check out more reactions here:

Sure. That's why Johnny Depp married her without a prenup. You would be surprised how manipulative, controlling, and abusive Amber Heard is. You and Julia Fox need a reality check. Size, age, and money have nothing to do with being an abusive pos. It's all about the person. https://t.co/emBVpwH6lP — Zelda Fitz (@ls_fitz) May 16, 2022

Julia Fox gets a supporting role in one worthwhile film & now suddenly thinks she’s important. She is dead wrong on the Amber Heard abuse allegations and should be ashamed of herself.

#AmberHeardIsALiar — Hage420 (@AmberTurdStinky) May 14, 2022

So if a woman hitting a man is fine, Julia Fox and absolutely not abuse, is a woman murdering a man actually murder?? Just checking how it works. #JuliaFox #AmberHeard #AbusiveWomenUnite — CobraEagle42 (@CobraEagle42) May 15, 2022

Julia Fox is right. Domestic abuse is executed with violence but its foundation is power. Johnny Depp was a huge, rich and POWERFUL actor. Amber Heard was/is not. From the events of this trial, what is she really getting out of this? She asked for it be private and JD (🧵) pic.twitter.com/LMG5SHH6WQ — rebecca | black lives matter (@rarimuth) May 15, 2022

As per several reports, the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case will be out on 19 May.

