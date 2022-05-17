Julia Fox Says Amber Heard May Have Hit Johnny Depp But It Wasn't Abuse
Julia Fox Speaks On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Case(Pic Credit: Instagram, Wikipedia)

Julia Fox has come out in support of Amber Heard during the ongoing Johnny Depp case. Ever since the $50 million defamation case started, people have sided with either Heard or Depp. Not just fans but celebrities as well. This includes Robert Downey Jr, Jason Momoa, Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Barkin, Howard Stern, and more.

The trial, which was on a break for a week, has commenced again. JD and Heard are back in the courtroom with new details spilling out. During the short break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor travelled to the UK to spend some time with his friends.

Meanwhile, as the trial begins again, a comment by Julia Fox over the accusations of Amber Heard being abusive to Johnny Depp is going viral. After commenting on what seems like an Instagram post about the case, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of what Kanye West’s ex said.

“She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially,” Julia Fox wrote. This instantly sparked a debate amongst the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans.

“According to Julia Fox, women can’t be abusive when they’re 25. What a VILE thing it is,” wrote one user in support of JD.

“Julia Fox made the only argument that can be made in Amber Heard’s defense, and it’s a valid one. No abuser in this scenario, just two toxic people who have ruined their futures,” wrote another in support of the Aquaman actress.

Check out more reactions here:

As per several reports, the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case will be out on 19 May.

