People say it was supposed to be Hollywood’s biggest night, consisting of a parade of designer gowns, coupled with rehearsed speeches and gold-plated statues. But we will remember March 27, 2022 not for who won Best Picture but for the infamous moment when actor Will Smith crossed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped actor Chris Rock across the face. It was shocking, and of course, completely unscripted, where a slap heard around the world was looped on every continent in minutes.

Why Did Will Smith Slap Chris Rock at the Oscars?

Chris Rock, while announcing the winner for Best Documentary Feature, made a reference to Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, while alluding to G.I. Jane, the 1997 film in which Demi Moore had the same hairstyle. What many did not know, or did not think about at the moment, but definitely had to consider later on, is that Pinkett Smith has had alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss. While the joke got scattered laughs across the audience, Pinkett’s angst was palpable. Smith started with a simple smile, but within seconds, the air became electric.

And then came the slap. In a surreal twist, Rock, who had just referenced a role in King Richard, stood stunned as Smith struck him across the cheek. The audience, both in the Dolby Theatre and at home, froze while the laughter stumbled into confusion.

However, Rock, being a professional that he is, tried to continue but Smith now back in his seat shouted twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The US broadcasts muted the confrontation, but international feeds, especially from Australia, leaked the uncensored footage within minutes. In 24 hours, those clips racked up millions of views, overshadowing every other moment of the ceremony, including Questlove’s win for Summer of Soul, announced just seconds after the slap.

Will Smith’s Oscar Win and Tearful Apology

Smith returned to the stage later, this time to accept the Oscar for Best Actor. The actor, while being tearful and composed, apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees, though notably, not to Rock. The crowd gave him a standing ovation, but were caught somewhere between disbelief and obligation.

However, the Academy reportedly asked Smith to leave backstage, but he refused and the show continued as if nothing had happened. But everything had changed.

Will Smith Banned from the Oscars

The fallout from the incident was relentless as the next day Smith issued an apology to Rock via Instagram and just a few days later, he resigned from the Academy. By the time April arrived, he was banned from attending any Academy events for ten years.

The Academy, facing a flood of criticism for its slow, muted response, promised reforms. President Janet Yang would later admit their handling was “inadequate,” and a crisis response team was quietly assembled for future events, according to New York Times.

Chris Rock’s Response to the Oscars Slap

Chris Rock, meanwhile, went mostly silent. “I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he told fans at a stand-up show days later but nearly a year on, in a Netflix special, he unleashed his response. Rock ridiculed Smith, calling the slap a “some bitch-ass s–t,” and reminded viewers that Smith starred in films with his shirt off, while Rock, by contrast, wouldn’t “do a movie with my shirt off.” He admitted he watched Emancipation just to see Smith “get whupped.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Broke Silence on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith offered few direct comments but addressed the aftermath on Red Table Talk. She called for healing, hoping the two men would find space to reconcile. She remained clear that Smith had acted alone, without her encouragement.

How the Oscars Slap Changed Hollywood

The ripple effects were undeniable as the dust settled. Smith’s film Emancipation, once considered an Oscar hopeful, received no nominations. He remained eligible but voters looked away and Hollywood found itself fractured by a real-time moral debate.

Will Smith’s career hasn’t collapsed. He’s since reunited with Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys 4. However, the sheen is different. The man once known as Hollywood’s safe bet now carries an asterisk.

