Dakota Johnson comes from a family that has been involved with Hollywood for ages. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, is a veteran actress, while her father, Don Johnson, is a popular actor, singer, and songwriter. So, she grew up under the spotlight in front of the public. However, it was no brainer that she would grow up to become an actress, and when she did, people accepted her with all their might.

Despite featuring in many projects, it was Fifty Shades of Grey that boosted her career as an actress and made her famous as Anastasia Steele. Back at that time, Dakota Johnson had a teeth gap that gave her the most imperfectly perfect smile, which her fans loved. But with the years, her tooth gap was filled, which sparked a controversy over whether she had undergone some cosmetic surgery or there was any other reason. Scroll ahead to know what happened.

Did Dakota Johnson Opt For Any Dental Surgery?

Ever since the teeth gap closed, people’s attention has been focused on Dakota Johnson’s front teeth gap. It became a headline-worthy situation just because of her dental status. While it stirred up the internet, the Madame Web actress shared that she had a retainer behind her teeth since childhood, which she got removed for some issues, and that closed up the gap. During a conversation with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she was asked about the teeth gap, she said, “I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw expanded. It helped me, and my gap closed by itself.”

Dakota Johnson through the years – 2024 Did you know?

Dakota Johnson has a tooth gap that once became part of her signature look but she secretly had it closed in 2019, and it caused such a stir online that she later explained it was unintentional and due to a permanent retainer… pic.twitter.com/SMnkSpw13h — VideoiOT (@VideoiOT) June 19, 2025

She further continued, “As you grow as a human being, your skull expands and your jaw and your teeth move. Your teeth don’t look like they did when you were a baby.” However, Johnson further added how silly this whole controversy is, as it deserves no attention at all when so many things are happening around us. Nevertheless, the actress is also sad about her teeth gap getting filled, like her fans, because she has been suffering from ‘food getting stuck in her teeth.’

Dakota Johnson joked, “I had to deal with a whole new world of problems, getting food stuck in my tooth. Because before it would just slide right through…So I’d really appreciate some privacy in this time.” So, no, the actress didn’t go through any dental cosmetic surgery to fill the tooth gap.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson is currently ruling the theatres with her latest movie Materialists, in which she is starring alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The storyline is about a love triangle between the three characters. Coming back to the topic, what are your thoughts about Dakota’s teeth-gate closing?

