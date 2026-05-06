Aditya Dhar VS SS Rajamouli's Last 3 Films At The Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 Director Leads By A Good Margin

SS Rajamouli, in a true sense, changed the meaning of pan-India films at the box office. In fact, with Baahubali, he crafted the game so beautifully that everyone was in awe. The filmmaker has given three 500 crore films in the post-Baahubali era, with the two Baahubali films and RRR. However, when compared with the last three films, Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar has surpassed Rajamouli in box office earnings with the three films of his career!

As they say, records are meant to be broken, and the Josh in Bollywood is currently at an all-time high, Sir! The man behind the spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar has achieved the unthinkable, officially zooming past the combined total of Rajamouli’s last three cinematic outings – the three pan-India giants – Baahubali, Baahubali 2 & RRR!

Aditya Dhar VS SS Rajamouli Box Office

However, Aditya Dhar‘s box office earnings with Uri, Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar 2 stand at a net collection of 2314.78 crore in India. With three films in his career, he has become the highest-grossing director of Bollywood. In fact, compared to SS Rajamouli’s last three films, Dhar leads with a good 100+ crore margin!

Will SS Rajamouli Reclaim His Throne?

Considering Rajamouli’s films were pan-India giants, beating them at the box office is an achievement that needs to be cherished and celebrated! The Baahubali director created a legacy that seemed unachievable! However, he is already gearing up for his next mega-spectacle, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu. Given Rajamouli’s track record of jumping exponentially with every film, he could potentially bridge this gap in a single stroke.

Check out the earnings of SS Rajamouli’s last three films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Baahubali 2: 1021 crore

RRR: 772 crore

Baahubali: 418 crore

Total: 2211 crore

Check out the earnings of Aditya Dhar’s three films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 244.06 crore

Dhurandhar: 894.49 crore

Dhurandhar 2: 1176.23 crore (in 47 days)

Total: 2314.78 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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