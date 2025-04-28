It was on April 28, 2017, eight years ago, that Indian cinema witnessed a phenomenon redefining the box office and setting new benchmarks of filmmaking when SS Rajamouli arrived with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The period drama finally resolved the iconic climax of the Indian Cinema – Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara?!

Never Seen Before Box Office Success!

Prabhas turned into a box office rage overnight, and Indian Cinema got its first true-blue pan-India superstar. No one knew that this superstar would rule the box office record book for ages!

Baahubali 2 Set Benchmarks!

Baahubali 2 was a blockbuster not only with its Telugu version but also created a record with its Hindi version. It became the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film with a collection of 511 crore, and it remained at number one till it was overruled by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, earning 836.09 crore in Hindi!

5 Records That Remain Untouched!

Prabhas has been ruling with five massive box office records, and these records remain untouched. It has been eight years, and Prabhas is still ruling over these records. Check them out.

Biggest Monday Ever!

Monday is the biggest test for any film at the box office! Baahubali 2 delivered the biggest first Monday with a collection of over 80 crore, in all languages, and it is the biggest record Monday set by any Indian film!

Highest-Grossing South Indian Film Worldwide

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 broke many box office records, but it could not touch the total collection of the Baahubali sequel globally! Starring Prabhas, along with Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Rana Daggubati, Nasser, and others, the film earned a gross total of 1800 crore worldwide, while Pushpa 2 could earn only 1785 crore worldwide.

Most Profitable Hindi Dubbed South Indian Sequel

Baahubali 2 had a budget of 90 crore for its Hindi version, it earned 511.30 crore in its lifetime and delivered a profit of 421.30 crore, registering a 468.11% return on investment. This is the most profitable Hindi dubbed South Indian sequel!

Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of April

Baahubali 2 is the highest grossing Hindi film that arrived in the month of April and it has been eight years but no April film has come close to its lifetime collection of 511 crore.

Highest Grossing HGOTY!

With a worldwide collection of 1800 crore, it was the highest grosser of the year (HGOTY) 2017. But Baahubali 2 is also the highest-grossing HGOTY (South), and not even Pushpa 2 could surpass this number!

