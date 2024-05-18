The city of Mumbai has always supported the cinema, and over the years, it has emerged as the biggest market from the box office perspective. Earlier, Bollywood films used to dominate the collections here, but over time, the picture has changed, and right now, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the top of the highest-grossing films in the city. Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have left their impact with their films. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 turned out to be a game changer in the history of Indian cinema as it opened floodgates for pan-India films and broke the barriers of regions. Originally being a Tollywood film, this Prabhas-led biggie showed the potential of universally appealing content. In Mumbai alone, it went on to garner a massive 190 crores. It’s ruling as the highest-grossing film in Mumbai by a huge margin.

Talking about the highest-grossing film on the list from Bollywood, Pathaan is at the top with 144.10 crores box office collection in Mumbai. Apart from this film, Shah Rukh Khan also has his Jawan on the list with an impressive collection of 140 crores. Even Aamir Khan is having his two films on the list. His PK had amassed 105 crores from Mumbai alone, while his Dangal is also on the list with a collection of 104 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 146 crores Pathaan (2023) – 144.10 crores Gadar 2 (2023) – 144 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 144 crores Jawan (2023) – 140 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores PK (2014) – 105 crores Dangal (2016) – 104 crores Sanju (2018) – 102 crores

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, as we can see from Bollywood, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor have also managed to carve a space with their biggies. Let’s see if any film from this year manages to enter the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: IF Box Office (North America): Earns Over $1 Million From Thursday Previews, Could Bring In More Than $25 Million During The Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News