After being in theatres for 8 days, Srikanth has now almost touched 20 crores milestone. The film grew again on Friday with 1.67 crores coming in, and compared to Thursday collections of 1.43 crores, it’s nice to see an upswing in numbers for the Rajkummar Rao starrer.

This was always on the cards since the weekdays of the film were quite stable, with Monday collections standing at 1.69 crores and then the hold being good right till Thursday with 1.43 crores being collected. That had given a good enough indication that there would be a good rise in collections on the second weekend. In fact, while Friday has been stable, I expect the numbers to go up again. In fact, it won’t be surprising if collections go past the 3 crore mark today.

The Tushar Hiranandani directed film has now reached 19.71 crores and while 25 crores will be comfortably surpassed by the time the second weekend is through, a bigger jump in numbers today and tomorrow will ensure that 30 crores milestone could be crossed in two weeks flat. If that indeed turns out to be the case then that would be a good base set for the film’s lifetime in the vicinity of 40 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi: Sharmin Segal Auditioned Over 8760 Hours To Bag Alamzeb, Richa Chadha’s 99 Retakes For 1st Shot – 5 Unheard Stories From Sonakshi Sinha & Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News