Amid the absence or less number of major Bollywood releases, some small to mid-sized films have successfully managed to keep ticket windows busy. The latest addition to the list is Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth, which was released amid low to negligible buzz, but all thanks to the positivity around it, the film has turned out to be a decent affair so far at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know where it stands after 7 days!

Rao has always impressed us with his impeccable acting skills, and with each film, he keeps on raising his bar. However, when it comes to the box office run, the actor has been highly inconsistent but it seems that his latest release might provide him some relief before the much-awaited Stree 2 hits theatres and ignite fireworks at the box office.

Coming back to the collection update of Srikanth, the film has completed its first week in theatres on a decent note. During the opening weekend, a good number was accumulated, but on the first Monday, the fall was slightly higher than expected. But afterward, the Rajkummar Rao starrer showed a rock-steady trend with hardly any fall.

Talking about day 7, Srikanth witnessed a negligible fall as the collection went from 1.49 crores to 1.43 crores, taking the total to 18.04 crores at the Indian box office. As we can see, the mark of 20 crores just got missed. Still, it’s a pleasant result and by the end of the second weekend, 25 crores are expected to be crossed comfortably.

The next major release from Bollywood is Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, which is helmed by Kabir Khan. It is scheduled to hit theatres on 14th June. So, Srikanth has a lot of time left and it’ll try to lift its tally at the Indian box office.

