Elan’s directorial debut, Star, hit theatres on May 10th and has received positive feedback from audiences. As the film wraps up its 7-day run at the box office, check out its earnings and box office report. Scroll down!

Kavin’s Star kicked off with a solid opening day box office of 2.8 crore. Contrary to typical weekend trends, it sustained a consistent box office performance, raking in 3.75 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. However, Monday saw a sharp 66% decrease in earnings, dropping to 1.25 crore.

This downward trend persisted into Tuesday, with box office takings further dipping to 1.10 crore, and on Wednesday, earnings fell to 0.90 crore. On its first Thursday, the film recorded its lowest daily collection at just 0.75 crore. Despite the mid-week decline, Star has amassed a commendable total of 14.30 crore over its first seven days.

With the conclusion of the 1st-week run, the film has reached the fifth spot amongst the highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2024.

Here’s a glimpse at the Top 10 Highest-grossing Kollywood Films of 2024 (as of May 17th):

1. Ayalaan – 49.50 crore

2. Aranmanai 4 – 49.30 crore (still running in theatres)

3. Captain Miller – 43 crore

4. Lal Salaam – 17.50 crore

5. Star – 14.30 crore (still running in theatres)

6. Rathnam – 14.27 crore

7. Siren – 14.10 crore

8. Romeo – 8.50 crore

9. Lover – 8.20 crore

10. Kalvan – 3.25 crore

Made on a budget of just 12 crore, Star has already surpassed its production costs and entered its profit zone within the first week itself. This achievement adds another layer of success to the film’s performance. Kavin’s fans are thrilled with this positive development, and they eagerly await to see if Star can outshine his previous box office record.

Kavin’s last film, the action-comedy Dada, garnered a lifetime collection of 20 crore. It remains to be seen if Star can surpass this record and become the actor’s highest-grossing film in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections of Kollywood films and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Avatar 2 Tops The Global Top 10 Charts In The Post-Covid Era With Its $2 Billion Glory, Find Out Where Barbie & Oppenheimer Lie In The List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News