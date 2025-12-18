Mask, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles, has failed to make any impact during its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film started on a slow note, but there was hope for a turnaround. Unfortunately, it didn’t find much support from the audience and eventually settled for an extremely low score at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood action thriller was theatrically released on November 21. It received mixed to decent reviews from critics. It was praised for the performances by the lead cast, its dark humor, and some engaging moments. However, it was criticised for being a half-baked attempt from the debutant director Vikarnan Ashok and lacking enough substance.

How much did Mask earn at the worldwide box office?

Mask started its journey at the Indian box office by scoring just 1.15 crores. Thereafter, it didn’t really build the momentum and slowed down drastically. Eventually, it wrapped up its journey by spending almost a month in theaters but earning just 8.65 crore net. It equals 10.2 crore gross. Overseas, it earned a dismal 80 lakh gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is just 11 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 8.65 crores

India gross – 10.2 crores

Overseas gross – 80 lakh

Worldwide gross – 11 crores

Box office verdict of the film

Reportedly, Mask was made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this cost, the film needed a net collection of 20 crores to enter the safe zone and avoid the tag of failure. Unfortunately, it managed to earn just 8.65 crore net, recovering only 43.25% of its budget. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crores

India net collection – 8.65 crores

Deficit – 11.35 crores

Deficit% – 56.75%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The film also features Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Chandhoke. It was produced by Vetrimaaran (presenter), Andrea Jeremiah, SP Chokkalingam, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banners of Grass Root Film Company (presents), Black Madras Films, and The Show Must Go On. Its post-theatrical OTT release will take place on ZEE5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Day 1 Prediction (India): 30 Crore Hopes Slip To 20s — Dhurandhar Effect Or Avatar Fatigue?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News