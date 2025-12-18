Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar is enjoying a glorious run, not just in India, but worldwide. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is on track to beat Saiyaara at the overseas box office. But before that, it has knocked down the global lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Saiyaara’s #1 spot in danger overseas!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara surpassed every expectation to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the overseas box office. It earned a whopping 172.2 crore gross in its lifetime.

In only 13 days, Dhurandhar has accumulated 150 crore gross at the international box office. Before the end of the third weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer will take over the #1 spot, setting new benchmarks among Bollywood releases of 2025.

Among Indian releases of 2025 at the overseas box office, Aditya Dhar’s film has surpassed Mohanlal‘s L2: Empuraan to emerge as the 3rd highest-grosser.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian grossers of 2025 at the overseas box office:

Coolie: 180.50 crores Saiyaara: 172.2 crores Dhurandhar: 150 crores (13 days) L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores Lokah Chapter 1: 119.90 crores

Knocks down Gadar 2 worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has accumulated a staggering 685.95 crore gross. This includes 454.20 crore net from domestic run, which is about 535.95 crores in gross earnings.

The spy action thriller is now the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film in history. It has left behind Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2, which earned 685.19 crore gross in its global lifetime. The next target is to beat Aamir Khan’s PK (792 crores). Post that, Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film will compete against Chhaava (827.06 crores) to become the #1 Bollywood grosser of 2025 and enter the top 10 Hindi grossers of all time. Exciting times ahead!

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 454.20 crores

India gross: 535.95 crores

Overseas gross: 150 crores

Worldwide gross: 685.95 crores

