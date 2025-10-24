A few months back, Vicky Kaushal was the talk of the town among the audience after his impressive performance in Chhaava. The audience praised his acting skills in a historical action drama, and the movie went on to become a major box office blockbuster. Over the years, Vicky has seamlessly transitioned between intense, emotional, and light-hearted roles, proving his unmatched range. Here’s a look at five of his finest performances that truly highlight his versatility as an actor.

1. Iqbal – Raazi

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Director : Meghna Gulzar

: Meghna Gulzar Streaming On: Apple TV

Vicky Kaushal‘s performance in Raazi is regarded as one of his finest. The film was released on May 11, 2018, and performed well at the box office. In Raazi, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Iqbal Syed, a member of a Pakistani army officer’s family. Throughout the entire film, the reactions and emotions Vicky portrayed truly demonstrated that he can portray unique roles and switch between antagonist & protagonist very smoothly.

2. Sam Manekshaw – Sam Bahadur

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Director : Meghna Gulzar

: Meghna Gulzar Streaming On: Zee5

In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal not only cosplayed the role of Sam Manekshaw but actually lived it. The portrayal of the army officer was so perfect and realistic. Not only the dialogue delivery, but also the accent he adopted, is proof that he is a versatile actor who can impress the audience with such sensitive roles.

Sam Bahadur (2023) Vicky Kaushal portrays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. pic.twitter.com/pSSGw95OE9 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) October 22, 2023

3. Sukhi – Dunki

IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani Streaming On: Netflix

Dunki was released in 2023 and had stiff competition with Salaar in theaters. Despite having Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Vicky Kaushal’s cameo presence as Sukhi shone brightly. Vicky was not part of the entire film, and his character was sacrificed in the early stage of the movie. However, his character left a long-lasting impact on the audience, especially due to the innocence and genuine emotions he portrayed as an actor.

4. Major Vihan Singh Shergill – URI: The Surgical Strike

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Director : Aditya Dhar

: Aditya Dhar Streaming On: Zee5

One of the turning points in Vicky Kaushal’s career was the film URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie was not only loved by the viewers, but it also gave Vicky the acting fame that he truly deserves. Vicky’s role as Major Vihan Singh Shergill in the URI is clear proof that he is a versatile actor. His high-intensity acting in the role of the Major is something which is commendable.

vicky kaushal : uri the surgical strike (2019) 🎬 pic.twitter.com/oiv1jpZoKa — 🍂 (@media_scrappin) August 11, 2024

5. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – Chhaava

IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Director : Laxman Utekar

: Laxman Utekar Streaming On: Netflix

Chhaava is the latest film from Vicky Kausahl, and he depicted the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Maddocks’ film was not only a major blockbuster at the box office, but Kaushal’s acting became a wide talking point among the audience. He not only transformed his body for this role but also utilized all his skill sets to provide the best possible depiction of Sambhaji Maharaj.

vicky kaushal in and as chhaava on 6th december ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/jH4GMMNeoL — 🍂 (@media_scrappin) August 19, 2024

