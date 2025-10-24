With just over two months left in 2025, the Indian film industry has already delivered several well-crafted Hindi films that resonated with audiences. Focusing specifically on the thriller genre, a few titles stood out, and for this write-up, we’ve compiled a list of five Bollywood thriller movies that we think have ruled the year so far. We have handpicked these films and then ranked them according to their IMDb ratings. Read on to see which ones you’ve already watched and which you are yet to watch!
5. Raid 2
- Streaming On: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Plot: In this sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, Ajay Devgn reprises his role of the upright and fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. How he locks horns with a powerful politician (played by Riteish Deshmukh) and what problems he must deal with on his mission to eradicate black money form the film’s underlying plot.
4. The Diplomat
- Streaming On: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Director: Shivam Nair
Plot: The political thriller follows Uzma (Sadia Khateeb), an Indian woman trapped in Pakistan after being deceived into marriage. After enduring hardships, she somehow escapes and takes help from Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (John Abraham), who works tirelessly to ensure her safe return.
3. Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
- Streaming On: Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Director: Akshay Shere
Plot: When Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) is transferred to a small town in Uttar Pradesh, he begins to investigate a case involving a missing young woman. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a pattern of multiple disappearances, and they’re all connected to a charming young man, Samir (Jitendra Kumar).
2. Logout
- Streaming On: Zee5
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Director: Amit Golani
Plot: The cyber thriller tells the story of a popular social media influencer, Pratyush (played by Babil Khan), who is on the verge of breaching the 10 million follower mark. However, things take a dark turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone, and she slowly begins to take control of his digital and personal life.
1. Stolen
- Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Director: Karan Tejpal
Plot: The crime thriller follows two brothers (Abhishek Bannerjee and Shubham Vardhan) whose plan to attend a lavish wedding is disrupted when they encounter a poor woman searching for her missing baby at a railway station in rural India. They desperately try to find the baby, but a case of mistaken identity makes things worse.
