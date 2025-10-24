With just over two months left in 2025, the Indian film industry has already delivered several well-crafted Hindi films that resonated with audiences. Focusing specifically on the thriller genre, a few titles stood out, and for this write-up, we’ve compiled a list of five Bollywood thriller movies that we think have ruled the year so far. We have handpicked these films and then ranked them according to their IMDb ratings. Read on to see which ones you’ve already watched and which you are yet to watch!

5. Raid 2

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Plot: In this sequel to the 2018 movie Raid, Ajay Devgn reprises his role of the upright and fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. How he locks horns with a powerful politician (played by Riteish Deshmukh) and what problems he must deal with on his mission to eradicate black money form the film’s underlying plot.

4. The Diplomat

Streaming On: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Shivam Nair

Plot: The political thriller follows Uzma (Sadia Khateeb), an Indian woman trapped in Pakistan after being deceived into marriage. After enduring hardships, she somehow escapes and takes help from Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (John Abraham), who works tirelessly to ensure her safe return.

3. Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Streaming On: Zee5

Zee5 IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director: Akshay Shere

Plot: When Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) is transferred to a small town in Uttar Pradesh, he begins to investigate a case involving a missing young woman. As he digs deeper, he uncovers a pattern of multiple disappearances, and they’re all connected to a charming young man, Samir (Jitendra Kumar).

2. Logout

Streaming On: Zee5

Zee5 IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Amit Golani

Plot: The cyber thriller tells the story of a popular social media influencer, Pratyush (played by Babil Khan), who is on the verge of breaching the 10 million follower mark. However, things take a dark turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone, and she slowly begins to take control of his digital and personal life.

1. Stolen

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Karan Tejpal

Plot: The crime thriller follows two brothers (Abhishek Bannerjee and Shubham Vardhan) whose plan to attend a lavish wedding is disrupted when they encounter a poor woman searching for her missing baby at a railway station in rural India. They desperately try to find the baby, but a case of mistaken identity makes things worse.

