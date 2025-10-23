Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma.

Thamma is the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film is successfully running in theaters and getting major buzz from the audience. One of the most talked-about aspects of the movie is the cameo appearances of other major characters from the universe. These cameo appearances connect Thamma with the other films from the MHCU. In this article, we will discuss all the cameos from the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

Bhediya (Varun Dhawan)

One of the most impactful cameo appearances in Thamma was Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. Dhawan’s werewolf, aka Bhaskar, was seen engaged in a heated confrontation with Ayushmaan’s character. The audience loved the new, enhanced version of Bhediya, and the cameo felt gigantic in the film. This cameo has even generated significant buzz for the next installment of the Bhediya movie.

Bhediya is my favourite character from the universe 🐺 pic.twitter.com/g80jIuYOEt — AZAD (@AyaanEditz) October 21, 2025

Elvis Karim Prabhakar (Sathyaraj)

Elvis Karim Prabhakar appeared in Munjya and played a significant role in capturing the evil power. Sathyaraj’s character also had a brief cameo in Thamma. He was the one aware of the existence of Vetaals and their heated rivalry with Bhediyas. Elvis also asserted to Alok’s father that he would remain a Vetaal for the rest of his life, leading to Paresh Rawal’s character accepting the fate of his son, Alok (Ayushmann).

Varun Dhawan as Bhediya & Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar ( Munjya ) in #ThammaTrailer . Means we are definitely getting #ShraddhaKapoor cameo as a surprise in Thamma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jTVJyjLUcV — TANISHQ (@Shivam__tanishq) September 26, 2025

Jana (Abhishek Banerjee)

Abhishek Banerjee’s Jana also had a cameo role in Thamma. In the film, Jana was seen in a conversation with Elvis Karim, expressing his concern about Bhaskar’s failure to transform into Bhediya.

During this scene, Jana came across Alok and even called him Bittu, his friend from Stree Universe. This reference to Bittu comes from the real-life story, as Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana, aka Bittu, are brothers in reality.

Jana played by #AbhisekhBanerjee — the ultimate soul of the #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse From #Stree to #Thamma he’s the invisible thread tying the whole #MHCU together. The Nick Fury of this universe — Give this man his solo film already. #AyushmannKhurrana #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/M00WOuWDxW — Subha The Luck (@Subha_The_Luck) October 21, 2025

Sarkata (Sunil Kumar/Akshay Kumar)

Sarkata from the Stree Universe appears at the end of Thamma, where he rescues Yakshasan from the Vetaals. Although some fans are convinced that the Sarkata in Thamma is a version of Akshay Kumar’s character who was seen drinking from a lava pot at the end of Stree 2, it is not officially known whether the Sarkata seen in Thamma was Sunil Kumar’s version of the character or Akshay’s. However, it is likely that Thamma leads to a potential alliance between Sarkata and Yakshasan. The cameo from Sarkata in provides an excellent ending to Maddock’s latest film.

Nora Fatehi’s Special Cameo

Additionally, Nora Fatehi, who first appeared in the MHCU with the viral Kamariya song from Stree, was featured in another song, titled Dilbar Ki Ankhon Ka, in Thamma. However, her appearance this time was more than just a dance number as Nora was portrayed as one of the Vetaals in the film.

Diwali just got hotter! 🔥#DilbarKiAankhonKa is here, and @iamnoraf is back to set the dance floor on fire. 💃 Song Out Now.

🔗- https://t.co/FZJLtGBFVr On 21st October, the universe brings a bloody love story with #Thamma in cinemas worldwide.#ThammaThisDiwali… pic.twitter.com/B7i2vbkDLH — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) October 7, 2025

