Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe’s latest film, Thamma, is currently running on the big screens and getting a positive response from the audience. Fans are happy with the performance of Ayushmann Khurrana in theaters and can’t wait to see how Dinesh Vijan plans for the future of MHCU.

As the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma doesn’t just end with the original finale—this mid-credit moment teases future twists, new alliances, and upcoming battles that could reshape the MHCU. Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened after the credits rolled and what it could mean for the next chapter of the franchise.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers about Thamma.

Thamma Post Credit Scene Explanation In Details

Thamma doesn’t have a specific post-credit scene, but instead, a mid-credit scene was part of it. In this scene, Alok, the newest Thamma of Vetaal, learns that someone has rescued Yakshasan from prison. Now, the villainous character of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is free to hunt for the blood of humans to become more powerful.

Now the only way to stop him is for Alok to consume some blood of a Bhediya. With this, his power will double, and he will manage to overpower Yakshasan. However, they were wondering about the presence of a Bhediya for this purpose.

Alok was giving a smile, as he had already fought with Bhediya in the early part of the film. Varun Dhawan made an impactful cameo and gained massive power after getting a single drop of Alok’s blood as Vetaal. Now, it’s time to do the reverse when Alok gets some blood of Bhediya to increase his powers.

In Thamma, it was also revealed that Bhediya and Vetaal already had a heated arc, which makes their battle more interesting to watch

Bhediya is already hunting the newest Thamma

Bhediya will not stop for a single drop of blood from the Vetaal, and he is ready to hunt Vetaal down. This was why, in the mid-credit scene, it was disclosed that Varun Dhawan’s Howling character has reached the base of Vetaal and already jumped from the top of the mountain to start its hunt.

Now, in Bhediya 2, the audience will witness the epic hunt of the Howling star against the Vetaal and their newest Thamma.

Varun Dhawan is about to be the TALK of the town! 🔥 His #Bhediya cameo in #Thamma has fans going wild💥 Now the excitement for Bhediya2 is through the roof! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/kwHGy8vsBN — CineAIx (@ItsCine_AIX) October 21, 2025

