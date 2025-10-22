Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film, Thamma, has finally hit the big screens. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s newest addition is loved by the audience and is getting positive word of mouth from the majority of the audience. However, the ending of the movie left some big questions in the minds of the viewers. The movie’s climax left fans buzzing with questions, especially about Yakshasan’s fate and the surprises in the final moments. Let’s break it all down.

Who rescued Yakshasan in the ending of Thamma?

Advertisement

After getting the powers of Vetaal, Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana) went on a mission to protect Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) from Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and the other members of the Vetaal community. During this, Alok engaged in a heated fight with Yakshasan but suffered a dominating defeat.

However, after getting powers from the deity, Alok’s rebirth took place, and his heart started beating again, something which is different from other Vetaal. Following this, he defeated Yakshasan and emerged as the new Thamma of the Vetaal.

Now, Alok will create a balance between the Humans and the Vetaal. After this, Yakshasan was again captured by the community, but in the end, he escaped from their grasp. The person who rescued Yakshasan was none other than ‘Sarkata’ from the Stree Universe.

#Thamma is a good fun watch . Decent 1st but good 2nd half . Mainly carried by the cameos , bgm & MHCU vibes . Sarkata (Akshay Kumar) building his own army . Bhediya 2 set up (Bhediya vs Betaal) . Shakti Shalini announcement Exciting times ahead for the universe . Can’t wait 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IzrKIi87nP — TANISHQ (@Shivam__tanishq) October 21, 2025

Thamma Ending: What happened to Sarkata in the ending of Stree 2?

In the conclusion of Stree 2, Sarkata was destroyed by Stree when they pushed him into the lava after a massive showdown. This ended Sarkata, but in the post-credits, Akshay Kumar, the new potential Thanos of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, drank a pot of lava.

Now, with Sarkata once again emerging in Thamma, it potentially could be the bigger and new monster version of Akshay Kumar’s character. If not this, then Sarkata might still be alive despite being bashed in the lava.

After rescuing Yakshasan, Sarkata could be preparing for a mega fight against the heroic character, which will further develop in the forthcoming films.

If you watched the post climax scene of #Thamma then it’s enough to guess who’s going to turn out to be the main mastermind behind everything in the future movies of MHCU 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/C0CV0OvC8l — Shivam Jha (@Shivam_Akkian) October 21, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Thamma Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Serve A Masaledaar Diwali Entertainer & It’s Lighting Up The Theaters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News