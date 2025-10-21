The man who brought laughter to generations of Bollywood fans left everyone in tears. The iconic comedy legend, Asrani passed away on the evening of Monday leaving behind a vast legacy, yet his funeral was so quiet and away from the spotlight. But why did his funeral take place so quietly? Keep scrolling for the real reason behind it.

Asrani’s shocking passing hours after wishing Happy Diwali on social media

Govardhan Asrani popularly known as Asrani passed away at 84 due to age-related illness. According to media reports, he was hospitalised for about five days owing to health complications. It was reported that fluid accumulation in his lungs played a role in his deteriorating condition. He even wished his fans Happy Diwali hours before his death news came out. The Sholay star took to his Instagram’s story section to post a pic with diyas to wish his followers. Therefore, when his death news came some even thought it might be a hoax.

A career spanning 50 years, yet his funeral remained a quiet, star-free affair.

Asrani’s death left everyone shocked but what was more shocking that any Bollywood star did not attend it. He has worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal and more across over 350 films. Yet no star attended the late actor’s funeral. According to DNA’s report, it was the actor’s wish to have a silent media free funeral. His wife Manju Asrani made sure, her hudband got one of his final wishes fulfilled. He told his wife that he wanted a chaos free funeral.

His manager Babubhai Thia also shared a statement confirming the actor’s death and the reason why his funeral was held silently. It read, “The last rites of Asrani was performed today at Shastri Nagar Crematorium, Santacruz West, and no film personality was present there. The reason is today morning he had told his wife Manju that he doesn’t want chaos at his funeral and wants to leave peacefully. That’s why she requested Asrani’s secretary not to inform industry people.”

More about Asrani

Asrani had been entertaining the audience from over fifty years and his last on screen apperance was in Dream Girl 2. The late actor’s iconic Jailer character from Sholay is still unforgettable. His comic roles made him a household name in the 70s and 80s. His passing is truly a great loss for the Indian cinema.

Koimoi extends its condolences to the grieving family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

