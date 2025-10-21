Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has released in theatres today, i.e., October 21, 2025. The romantic horror-comedy has arrived on Diwali and is expected to create dhamaka at the box office. But what do the early reviews say? Scroll below for the reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Thamma is freshness served on the platter as it is the first romantic film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Along with the sizzling chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, the quirky character of Nawazuddin Siddiqui left fans in anticipation.

Thamma X Reviews

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has opened to favorable response. Netizens are calling it a fun, festive entertainer, while also praising Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s performances.

A viewer shared, “Kaafi entertaining and usual Maddock fare. Good vfx, good acting & loads of pop culture references. More romance than comedy and horror but overall works #thamma”

Kaafi entertaining and usual Maddock fare.

Good vfx, good acting & loads of pop culture references.

More romance than comedy and horror but overall works#thamma pic.twitter.com/N0v9aD8EVF — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) October 21, 2025

Another wrote, “#ThammaReview : ⭐⭐⭐ #Thamma Is Spooky Yet Sweet, Funny Yet Frightening , A Rollercoaster Of Emotions … While The Story Treads Familiar Territory Like Stree And Munjya, It Still Manages To Keep Things Entertaining With Witty Dialogues And Clever Twists. Watchable ✅”

#ThammaReview : ⭐⭐⭐#Thamma Is Spooky Yet Sweet, Funny Yet Frightening , A Rollercoaster Of Emotions … While The Story Treads Familiar Territory Like Stree And Munjya, It Still Manages To Keep Things Entertaining With Witty Dialogues And Clever Twists. Watchable ✅ pic.twitter.com/rFKwpu3fwQ — MT Explained (@MTExplained) October 21, 2025

A review on X read, “Just Watched #Thamma ⭐️ A total entertainer! A blend of humour, horror, emotion, and desi folklore that keeps you hooked till the last frame”

Another reacted, “Thamma scores 3.5/5! Ayushmann Khurana’s flawless balance of horror & humor, Rashmika Mandanna’s natural charm, and Dinesh Vijan’s solid production elevate this Diwali entertainer. Not a masterpiece, but fun & worth your time!”

“Thamma scores 3.5/5! Ayushmann Khurana’s flawless balance of horror & humor, Rashmika Mandanna’s natural charm, and Dinesh Vijan’s solid production elevate this Diwali entertainer. Not a masterpiece, but fun & worth your time! #Thamma #AyushmannKhurana #RashmikaMandanna… pic.twitter.com/fpa1pYQzRJ — Bhargav Reddy (@Bhargav86747467) October 21, 2025

An X review read, “#Thamma = BLOCKBUSTER VIBES! 💥 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ #MaddockFilms once again proves they own the horror-comedy game 👻✨ #AyushmannKhurrana slays, #RashmikaMandanna surprises, and #NawazuddinSiddiqui steals every frame! 🎭 Superb music, crazy twists & nonstop entertainment! 🎬 #MHCU”

Another viewer shared, “🎬 #ThammaReview Ayushmann & Rashmika’s horror-comedy is a perfect festive entertainer! 👻✨ A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard 🔥 Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch 😍”

🎬 #ThammaReview

Ayushmann & Rashmika’s horror-comedy is a perfect festive entertainer! 👻✨

A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard 🔥

Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch 😍#Thamma #AyushmannKhurrana #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/009VKTMNki — Shahnaz Beg (@Shahnaz_Beg) October 21, 2025

It looks like Thamma has struck the right chords with the audience. All eyes are now on its performance at the box office.

