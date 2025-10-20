Director Abhinav Kashyap has gone full throttle against Salman Khan. In the past few days, the filmmaker made some strong statements on Salman, describing how Khan and his brothers caused him mental agony during the filming of Dabangg in 2010.

Kashyap has now made another explosive revelation on Salman Khan’s working style, claiming how the Bigg Boss host once refused to do a scene with the late actor, Om Puri. For the unversed, Om Puri played the role of a senior cop in the Dabangg film, and his role only involved a few scenes with Salman.

Abhinav Kashyap Claims Salman Khan Refused To Touch Om Puri’s Feet Onscreen

During an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap claimed, in the first scene between Puri and Salman Khan in the film, Salman’s character had to touch the feet of Puri, but the actor allegedly refused to do it.

“Salman Khan rudely said, ‘I won’t do it, Main iske pair nahi chuonga (I won’t touch his feet)’. He asked me to rewrite those scenes. When I went with the changed scenes to Om Puri, he got angry. He came out of the vanity van and lashed out at Salman Khan for chopping his role,” Kashyap stated.

“Salman rudely told him, ‘Haan nahi karna hai to jao’ (If you don’t want to do it then leave). Om Puri got angry, and I was stunned at watching this happen. Salman looked at me and said ‘Take someone else if he doesn’t want to do it,” he added.

Kashyap further said that he followed Om Puri inside the vanity van, and asked him if he was really quitting the movie, since Salman Khan had asked him to look for someone else to do the role. “He paused for a second and said, ‘Ye teri pehli film hai na, mai tere liye karoonga (This is your first film, no, I will do it for you). This was the class of Om Puri.”

Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan Of Chopping Off Others’ Roles In Dabangg

The 51-year-old director said that not only Om Puri, Salman, even chopped off Arbaaz Khan’s role in the film, and because of this, Mahie Gill, who played Arbaaz’s wife in the movie, had her role cut down.

“Uska pura career barbaad kar diya inhone (They destroyed her career). I would like to apologize to Mahie Gill that I couldn’t do justice to her in the movie. She had agreed to do the movie without asking for anything,” Kashyap said.

While Kashyap and Salman Khan might not have gotten along during Dabangg, the film was a blockbuster at the box office. Abhinav Kashyap, however, refused to make Dabangg 2 & 3 and distanced himself from the project.

