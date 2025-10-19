Maddock Universe’s upcoming film Thamma is all set to hit the theaters soon. With its exciting trailer, the film is creating a stir not only because of its cast and plot, but also because of the substantial earnings of its stars. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in essential roles. Take a look at how much each actor charged for their roles in the next MHCU (Maddock Horror Comedy Universe).

Ayushmann Khurrana Tops The List

According to reports from the DNA, Ayushmann Khurrana earned between ₹8 and ₹10 crore for playing the lead role in Thamma. His salary makes him the highest-paid actor in the cast. With his energetic performances and consistent box office hits, Ayushmann remains one of Bollywood’s biggest bankable stars. His contribution to Thamma promises to be a key attraction, and his salary is quite justifiable given his market demand.

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's first-ever love story, #Thamma, presented by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, in cinemas worldwide on 21st October.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Pay Is 50% Lower Than Ayushmann’s

Rashmika Mandanna, who has delivered back-to-back hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhaava, and Animal, earned between ₹5 and ₹7 crore for Thamma. Although her popularity spans multiple languages, her salary was nearly 50% lower than Ayushmann’s. Rashmika, however, remains one of the top actresses, and it is expected that her presence in the film will significantly contribute to its success.

Other Thamma Cast Salary

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the lead villain, Yakshaasan, is said to have earned between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore. According to the trailer, he will be injecting a darker flavor into the narrative of the movie. Paresh Rawal, the most senior cast member, earned ₹2 crore for his part, and Malaika Arora, who has appeared in a special dance number, was also paid ₹2 crore.

On 21st October, the universe brings us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide with #Thamma!

More About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is a unique blend of horror, comedy, and romance, promising a rollercoaster of emotions, laughs, and thrills. The description of the Thamma film on IMDb quotes, “Two destined lovers battle supernatural forces, family ties, and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart.”

A star-studded cast, a strong narrative, and high audience expectations combine to make the film a big release on October 21.

Thamma Trailer

