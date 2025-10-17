The excitement around Thamma is off the charts! As fans gear up for Dinesh Vijan’s next Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe release, whispers of a massive surprise have surfaced. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the movie will expand Maddock Films’ cinematic universe. The hype for Thamma is immense, and amid this, the Indian film producer revealed a major spoiler about the Thamma film and confirmed a massive announcement.

As the next installment in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe is set to hit theaters on October 21, 2025, the buzz is quite real among fans. Fueling it up, producer Dinesh Vijan has dropped major hints about the ending of the upcoming movie. Could Thamma be setting the stage for the next big chapter in this supernatural universe?

Dinesh Vijan Drops Hints Of A Surprise In Thamma’s Ending

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Dinesh Vijan talked about the upcoming project Thamma. Along with Dinesh, the rest of the cast of the forthcoming MHCU film was also part of it. While discussing Thamma, Vijan confirmed that after this project, Maddock Universe will shift to Shakti Shalini, the next installment in the franchise.

Furthermore, the Director announced that in Thamma, fans will receive the news of Shakti Shalini. Usually, in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the ending or the post-credit scene opens the plot for the next film.

So, with Dinesh Vijan confirming the announcement of Shakti Shalini, it’s likely that either the ending of the film or the post-credit scene will feature a glimpse of Shakti Shalini.

Who Is Expected To Lead Maddock’s Next Film Shakti Shalini?

Following Thamma, Maddock Films is gearing up to introduce another chapter in the supernatural horror universe with the film titled Shakti Shalini. Reports are rife that Aneet Padda is expected to play the key role in Shakti Shalini. However, when the rumors sparked about the Saiyaara actress, Maddock confirmed that these are merely rumors and have no authenticity as such.

Regarding the casting of Shakti Shalini, Maddock Films released a statement that read, (via Times Entertainment), “While we truly value the excitement around our horгог-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative. We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us.”

Despite this clarification, Aneet is still the talk of the town among the audience, and fans believe that she will be part of Shakti Shalini’s film.

Shakti Shalini will be marked as the sixth installment of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, and it will be interesting to see what plans Dinesh Vijan has instored for the audience.

