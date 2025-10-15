In recent times, there have been rumors that Akshay Kumar would star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Social media platforms were full of speculation regarding its direction, production, and main cast. But until everyone gets too carried away, it is necessary to distinguish between facts and gossip.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Hindi Remake Rumors & Speculations

According to earlier reports, Akshay Kumar is said to be playing the central role in this action-comedy movie, while Anees Bazmee will handle the direction of the remake. The female leads are in talks. The reports indicated that shooting could begin soon, creating considerable hype among film enthusiasts.

The Truth Behind The Reports

However, as per Pinkvilla, a source has clarified that Akshay Kumar is not involved in the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The actor had viewed the original movie as a film enthusiast, but there are no plans to remake it in Hindi. Rumors of him collaborating with Dil Raju and Anees Bazmee were untrue. Well, Kumar is actually in discussions with the Welcome director, but for another project, independent of this remake.

I don’t know whether the rumour of Sankranthiki Vasthunam hindi remake is true or not but if its discussions are currently going on then please don’t sign this unnecessary remake at any cost @akshaykumar sir instead of that do a social movie we will be happy 🙏 — Shivam Jha (@Shivam_Akkian) October 13, 2025

The source reported, “Akshay has multiple films lined up, including Haiwaan, Bhagam Bhaag 2, Welcome To The Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, along with a couple of other projects that are being kept under wraps. He had seen the Venkatesh film a while back as a cinema lover, but he’s not doing the Hindi remake. In fact, he has been meeting Anees Bazmee for another collaboration.”

Apart from this, Akshay has recently appeared in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao also feature in the film, which opened to positive reviews. He is reported to next feature in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. Currently, the actor is completely focused on his existing projects.

Advertisement

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn Pataoing Sasur R Madhavan & MIL Gautami Kapoor Cringing Over ‘Buddha Damaad’ – I Wasn’t Ready For This Bomb Family Meet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News