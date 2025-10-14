Ajay Devgn and his comic avatar turn a laughter riot if done right, and everything seems in a perfect spot in the De De Pyaar De 2 trailer. The basic premise of the sequel is 50+ Ajay Devgn, meeting his 25+ girlfriend’s parents who are either his age or younger than him! This family meet turns bomb when Ajay Devgn meets his would-be in-laws, R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

Now, this trailer could have been easily a cringe fest, only that it is not, and you might easily put your trust in Luv Ranjan and his films. Ajay Devgn’s character Ashish in this part is trying to woo his girlfriend Ayesha whose parents are played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor!

The entire trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 is full of punchlines and recalls. The trailer gets interesting with Meezan Jafri and Jaaved Jaffrey’s entry. Looking at the 3-minute hilarious glimpse, one can confirm that Ajay Devgn is holding the keys to the next box office hit!

Ajay Devgn, taking a break from action and intensity, is brilliantly using his signature situational humour, which seems to work well for De De Pyaar De 2. The trailer is filled with moments where his reaction or lack of reaction is the joke itself, making this chaotic comedy fun and entertaining.

The best part of the trailer is indeed the camaraderie between the in-laws, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn. He can’t decide if he should call his mother-in-law Bhabhi ji or Mummy ji! The dialogues are contemporary, snappy, and brilliantly hint at the ridiculous age gap. Hopefully, the film lives up to the expectations it has built.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and directed by Anshul Sharma. De De Pyaar De 2 is releasing in the theaters on November 14, 2025.

