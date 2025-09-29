Prabhas is a one-man army, and none of us can deny it. He arrives with such confident swag that you cannot ignore him, to be honest! This time, he arrives with twice the fun – in a double role as a young man and his ghost Dadaji! The premise itself screams madness! With the trailer of The Raja Saab dropping, one thing is for sure: our Baahubali might have found his footing in masala flicks as well for the pan-Indian audiences.

Helmed by Maruthi, this horror comedy is arriving in a vibrant, spooky, and surprisingly balanced eeriness! Agreed that the ghosts and the other VFX do not seem up to the mark, but for once, you can ignore them because the rest of the madness is too much to handle!

Forget the heavily armored man with intense expressions because the biggest positive for The Raja Saab trailer is Prabhas’s easy-going charm. He looks comfortable, stylish, and too much fun for a change. The trailer is loud, but I suppose that is the madness a horror comedy needs – absolutely bizarre.

The trailer follows the blue-print of any horror-comedy, the humor is perfectly timed with the spookiness and the eeriness is balanced rather than being forced. The narrative has not been set fully but it still sets the premise – Prabhas and his Dadaji’s ghost, both coming face to face for a battle we might not have imagined!

Thaman‘s background score in the trailer is infectious. It gives the proper boost needed for the action sequences, and the film is looking like a proper masala flick aiming to entertain the masses. The scale of The Raja Saab is evident in the trailer, and Prabhas is leading the film in a bizarrely convincing way. The trailer promises madness, and when Prabhas tells you about the ghost, it is impossible to face him. Aap bhi dekh lijiye! Honestly, when Baahubali tells you to do something, you just obey!

The Raja Saab releases on January 9, 2026, and the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhh Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani. Check out the trailer of the film here.

