“Hum sirf musalman aurat nahi, Hindustan ki musalman aurat hain, isi mitti mein pale badhe hain. Isiliye kanoon hamari bhi usi nazar se dekhe jaise baaki hindustaniyon ko dekhta hai,” pleads a heartbroken Yami Gautam in the courtroom with Emraan Hashmi ready to attack her as the opponent lawyer, and Haq teaser leaves an impact on my mind.

The film is directed by Suparn S Verma, who also helmed Manoj Bajpayee‘s Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and looking at the teaser of his new film one thing is assured, that this man knows the nits and grits of a courtroom drama. The teaser validates this thought as well!

Haq teaser introduces Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi as an estranged Muslim couple fighting a legal battle after the woman has been given a divorce from her husband. The film is a real-life story based on the famous case of Shah Bano Begum vs. Mohd Ahmed Khan in Indore. In 1978, Shah Bano sought justice from the Supreme Court of India for her maintenance rights after her husband refused to give her any alimony as per Muslim law!

The teaser shows Yami Gautam as Shah Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband and the two lock horns as Sheeba Chaddha acts as Shah Bano’s lawyer in the case. The 1-minute 12-second teaser gives a powerful glimpse of the case, and the two actors look powerful in their roles. Yami is a powerhouse of talent and Emraan Hashmi is currently in superb phase in his second innings where he is impressing with every big or little act on screen.

Haq teaser promises an intense courtroom drama that might be one of the best content coming out of Bollywood this year. Helmed by Suparn S Verma, the film is arriving in the theaters on November 7.

